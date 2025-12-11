'Real' WWE IC Champ Becky Lynch Thanks NBA Owner For Support

Over the past year, one of the most entertaining aspects of Becky Lynch's character on WWE television has been constantly reminding fans that Sports Illustrated named her the greatest women's wrestler of all-time, while also claiming to be the most talented female star on the roster. However, Lynch's ego has taken a hit since losing her Women's Intercontinental Championship to Maxxine Dupri, as well as failing to help her team emerge victorious in WarGames at Survivor Seres. "The Man" has remained adamant that WWE referee Jessika Carr and AJ Lee are at fault for her title loss, but on Wednesday, it seems like she finally received the validation she was looking for.

According to Lynch on X, Los Angeles Lakers CEO and Owner Jeanie Buss was supportive of her recent struggles and was fond of the "Real IC Champ" shirt she was wearing at the Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs game.

"Jeanie is the most powerful woman in the NBA (ESPN says it!) I'm the greatest of ALL TIME (Sports Illustrated says it!) Together we make one DOMINANT TAG TEAM!!! THANK YOU for validating my feelings about my current situation! (APPALLING) JUSTICE MUST PREVAIL! She also has a taste for fashion. She LOVED my shirt!!! THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT JEANIE! – BTB"

Lynch hasn't competed in singles competition since losing to Dupri on "WWE Raw" last month, having spent most of her time complaining about the match on social media and blaming others for her misfortune. That said, in addition to bringing back her vlog, Lynch was seemingly given the Inaugural Internet Integrity Award, as she posed with a new trophy in a new post on social media.