Eddie Kingston Offers Update On AEW Contract & Retirement Plans

At 43 years old, Eddie Kingston isn't in the prime of his career anymore, and while he's made a comeback from an 18-month hiatus from AEW, retirement is a reality. During an interview on the "Gabby AF" podcast, the "Mad King" revealed just how much time he has left on his AEW contract and when he plans to retire.

"I have six years left on my contract, and I want to make my money, and then buy a place in Alaska and get the f**k away from society," he claimed. "Get me the f**k to Alaska...as long as I can watch the Yankees, Giants, Knicks, and Rangers, all that stuff, with, you know, streaming? I'm good. Leave me alone!"

Kingston might have a clear plan for what he's going to do with his time after retiring, but he also has two major goals lined up that he needs to reach before considering himself retired, one of them being capturing the AEW World Championship.

"But, the other one, the big major one for me is Budokan Hall in Japan, to be in there one time. I do that, and I'm out," he proclaimed, explaining that many of his favorite matches took place in the arena. "When I was in Japan, and I did Sumo Hall, a lot of great matches in there, Korakuen as well, I could feel the...like... Jus, like it was like a high – it was like going to church; I felt a higher presence there."

Kingston added that he wants to go back to Osaka as well, as it's simply a place he loves.

