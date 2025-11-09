Eddie Kingston Talks Physical Health, Returning To The Road With AEW After Injury

AEW's Eddie Kingston was met with a difficult choice this year when he was forced to consider retirement due to suffering a torn ACL, torn meniscus, and a fractured tibia while competing in NJPW earlier this year. Luckily for Kingston, AEW offered to cover the costs of his multiple surgeries, allowing him to recently return to action in the promotion.

"Physically, I feel better than ever. ... I'm kind of forced to eat right now," Kingston explained during an interview with PWInsider Elite.

The wrestler noted that he'd previously drink when he started feeling depressed, but he's since replaced that habit with overeating. Across his journey to get back into wrestling shape, he's had to curb this as well.

"Because of that, I've been eating great, losing weight and stuff, and on top of Cezar [Bononi] killing me, you know what I mean? But he got me physically ready, so physically I feel great. Mentally? It took about two or three shows, two or three days on the road, for me to get fully adjusted again."

Kingston added that it wasn't easy getting back into pro wrestling after being away for so long, which was something he didn't expect.

"You'd think that, 'Okay, I'll just go back,' and everything's right back to normal. Nah, man. It was a real quick shock," he stated. When it comes to his emotional state, Kingston admitted that it's been up and down, but added that this has been his life-long struggle.