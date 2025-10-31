AEW's Eddie Kingston On Recent Injury: 'A New Kind Of Pain'

AEW star Eddie Kingston has opened up about his injury and how he realized almost immediately that he had broken his leg.

Kingston suffered an injury in his match in NJPW, which put him on the shelf for over a year. The former AEW Continental Champion has recounted his response to the injury and how he realized that he hadn't endured such pain before.

"I was like, 'Oh, it's broken.' And then I finished the match, walked back to the hotel, and then as I was sleeping, icing myself up, I was moving it, and I went, 'Okay, I can feel the break. I know it's broken 'cause I felt that pain before.' I said, 'This new pain, this is weird.' So, yeah, I'm going to have to go to the hospital. So, I just waited. Next morning, the lady came in, went and got an X-ray. They said, 'Oh, your tibia is broken.' I said, 'Cool.' And, they're like, 'You need an MRI.' I said, 'All right, where do I go?' And they're like, 'You have to go to a different hospital.' Blah, blah, blah. I said, 'Excuse me?' 'Oh, we don't have it.' I go, 'Then what the f**k's this place for?' I went nuts," said Kingston on "Close Up."

Kingston said that the reality of his injury kicked in as soon as he learned that he had broken his leg. The self-deprecating star admitted that he's flawed, imperfect, and makes mistakes every day, revealing that he tried to quit the company as many as eight times while sidelined due to the mental anguish caused by his injury.

"I must have quit this company eight times when I was out 'cause of my own mental sh*t. I am not a good employee. I'm not. I am a pain in the fu**ing ass because I'm passionate about it," Kingston said.

The injury hit Kingston hard, admitting that he didn't even watch AEW while he was out, as he was angry at himself for not being on television.