Eddie Kingston Says This AEW Star Kept Him Going During Injury Recovery

For 16 months, Eddie Kingston stood on the sidelines as he recovered from a fractured tibia, a torn ACL, and a torn meniscus. Fortunately, he found solace in the many messages he received from fans and friends. While speaking with Mike Johnson of "PWInsider Elite," Kingston opened up about how his support system uplifted him during his time away from the wrestling ring.

"I had my lady here and other close friends always on my ass about things," he said. "Homicide, of course, always knows when to call. It's the weirdest thing in the world. He'll call me randomly. To him, it's random, but to me it's like there's a reason behind it because it seems like every time I'm going through something out of nowhere, he calls like, 'Yo, what's up?' I don't know if he has a sixth sense or something. It's like out of nowhere. I had a great support system ... Surprisingly enough, HOOK calling me kept me going. HOOK was like one of the guys who I was like, oh, wow. He called me out of nowhere, checked on me."

Upon returning to in-ring action at AEW All Out, Kingston defeated Big Bill. Afterward, Bill and Bryan Keith issue a post-match beatdown on Kingston until HOOK, a former FTW Champion, came down to even the odds. HOOK and Kingston eventually neutralized Bill and Keith at All Out, then formally bested them in a tornado tag match on "AEW Collison."

According to Kingston, he first met HOOK at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Through their subsequent interactions, Kingston seemingly made a positive impression on HOOK, so much so that the young star personally reached out to Kingston amidst his recovery from injury.

"We were friends before, but I didn't know he respected me that much," Kingston said.

