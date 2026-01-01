AEW's Eddie Kingston On Flips: 'I Can't Do It'

AEW's Eddie Kingston is known for his aggressive pro wrestling style that largely pays homage to his Japanese idols. However, during an interview on the "Close Up with Renee Paquette," Kingston claimed if he could have switched his style up he would.

"It's not like I've been here 25 years, right? And stayed f**king relevant!" Kingston exclaimed after being asked why he doesn't spend time with rookies to teach them what he's learned. "This is real to me! The f**k, I'm fighting for my life in there, I'm trying to win! I'm trying to get an extra payday! You know what I mean? Everyone else? Hey, man, I don't knock no else 'cause I can't do it. If I could do Superkicks, and 450s, and 630s, guess what? I'd be doing them mother**kers off the turnpike!"

Kingston doesn't think that athleticism is the end-all be-all of wrestling, as he feels his toolbox is much more abstract.

"We're in the emotion business. Don't ever forget that. Every move you do has to mean something. They have to care," Kingston expressed earlier while defining his wrestling philosophy. "The minute they stop caring about your moves is the minute they don't care about you, and the minute they don't care about you? You're done."

Despite his views on his own abilities, the "Mad King" still wants to win the AEW World Championship someday. During a separate interview on "Gabby AF," Kingston admitted quitting AEW multiple times during his 18-month rehab stint, but suggested that it would ultimately be a way for him to slowly make his exit from pro wrestling and take fewer gigs, while getting paid more, and being more relevant.

