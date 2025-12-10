Eddie Kingston Explains Why He Wants To Win World Title Despite Trying To Quit AEW

After a long 18 months of recovery from injury, AEW's Eddie Kingston is set for a huge match at "AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming," challenging Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship. It's the first time Kingston has challenged for the title in five years, and as he explained on "Gabby AF," it could've easily not happened thanks to his mindset while he recovered.

"I was out for 18 months, right?" Kingston said. "In those 18 months, I must've quit AEW at least six times, okay? Just cause of my own mental [state], right? For 18 months, I didn't know who the f**k I was without the wrestling ring, right? And I just realized 'When I get back, I'm not going to give a f**k anymore, and just be me, and not please anybody. Just please me. And protect my people.' That's it."

Kingston made clear, however, that his baggage and current mindset doesn't mean he doesn't want to defeat Joe and become AEW's top star.

"Do I want to be World Champion? Yes," Kingston said. "Very simple folks; you become World Champion, you get that belt, that's your trophy. You get more money, you get more sway with the office. That's the most inside baseball I'm going to give you. You get more sway with the office, you get to pick who you're going to fight, you get more power over who you're going to fight. You're able to say 'No' more."

Kingston then pointed out that Joe could've handwaved Kingston as an opponent, and the fact that he didn't allows Kingston to maintain a small amount of respect for him.

"He didn't say no to this," Kingston said. "He could've, but he didn't. So okay. Cause Joe's a fighter still. Don't get any of this twisted. Everything I'm saying about Joe has nothing to do with the fact that he is the best pro wrestler in the world today, and...the AEW World Title proves it. And that's it."

