Eddie Kingston Challenges Samoa Joe To AEW Title Match At Upcoming Dynamite Special

Fresh off his second AEW World Championship win at AEW Full Gear, Samoa Joe already has a potential challenger in sight, and his name is Eddie Kingston.

At Full Gear, HOOK revealed that his previous separation from The Opps was a ruse as he shockingly struck "Hangman" Adam Page with the AEW World Championship in order to help Joe reclaim it. On the Thanksgiving Day special of "AEW Collision," Eddie Kingston then defeated The Opps' Katsuyori Shibata with a DDT, after which he called out Samoa Joe, the leading faction member.

In his post "Collision" match promo, Kingston said he still personally considers HOOK to be his friend. At the same time, he recognizes that HOOK might have to face Page's wrath due to his actions at Full Gear. Also seeing the potential for HOOK to be corrupted by Joe now, Kingston then laid down a challenge for Joe to battle him at "AEW Dynamite: Winter In Coming."

"Before Joe can corrupt HOOK, before Joe can come out here and say he's the real AEW World Champion, Samoa Joe, look at me in my eyes. These cameramen, zoom in, do your job. Thank you very much. Joe, I was out for 18 months with a knee injury, and all I could think about was being back in this ring because this ring gives me peace. I have no peace in this life. The only have peace I have is when I'm in this ring fighting it. Joe, on December 10, Winter Is Coming, do me a favor. Don't be a p***y. Defend the title against me," Kingston said.

As of now, Joe has yet to accept Kingston's challenge. "Dynamite: Winter Is Coming" will take place in Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday. December 10.