The Rizzler Auditions Santas Ahead Of AEW Holiday Bash

With "AEW: Dynamite on 34th Street" on the horizon, All Elite Wrestling is on the hunt for the Santa best suited to spread the holiday cheer to the fans in attendance and watching at home. For such a task, AEW has assigned The Rizzler as a judge at the recent Santa Screen Test.

Among the auditions, the young social media sensation evaluated performances from several AEW and ROH roster members, including Bandido, Brody King, former AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa, MxM Collection, Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada, and Max Caster. Much to The Rizzler's surprise, his friends Big Justice and Big Boom AJ also tried out for the festive role. It was the laid-back nature of Orange Cassidy, however, that seemed to win over Rizzler the most.

"That's perfect!" Rizzler exclaimed after seeing Cassidy's casual relaying of Santa's signature catchphrase. Wearing a red hat, Cassidy then asked The Rizzler what he wanted for Christmas. For now, the answer to that question remains a mystery.

'Tis the season for the AEW Santa Screen Test – and @Da_Rizzler419 is helping sort through the auditions!#AEWDynamite on 34th Street is Christmas Eve on Wed., 12/24 at 6/5c on TBS and HBO Max, and Christmas Day #AEWCollision is on Thurs., 12/25 at 9/8c on TNT and HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/5b8tXRNkdW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 10, 2025

The Rizzler and Cassidy crossed paths earlier this year as the former dressed as the ex-AEW International Champion on the AEW Revolution pre-show. Cassidy, AJ, and Mark Briscoe went on to defeat MxM Collection and Johnny TV in a trios match.

"Dynamite on 34th Street," emanating from New York City, will air in the early evening on Christmas Eve for fans in the United States, with the following episode of "Collision" airing on the night of Christmas itself. AEW's Holiday Bash special will take place next week from Manchester, England.