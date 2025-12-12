WWE HOFer Ric Flair Shares Memory Of ESPN's Stuart Scott

Over ten years ago, ESPN sports anchor Stuart Scott passed away at the age of 49 after battling appendix cancer for seven years. This year, his two daughters announced that ESPN will air a new documentary about his legacy, titled "Boo-Yah: A Portrait of Stuart Scott," bringing the late sports anchor back into the pop culture conversation. The announcement prompted WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair to back at the last time he was with Scott in a post on X.

"As A Member Of The 30-30 Club, I Was With Stuart Scott At Darius Rucker's Golf Tournament 3 Months Before He Passed," Flair wrote. "So Much Respect, People Remembering And Respecting Your Legacy. God Bless You. Rest In Peace LEGEND!"

Back in 2013, Scott looked back on meeting Flair at the golf tournament, recounting how Flair immediately knew who he was. Scott said this took him aback because Flair was a globally-renowned athlete that preceded his generation. He also recalled feeling like a kid again upon meeting Flair, and even expressed the desire to only get into the ring if he could go up against Flair, Dusty Rhodes, or Ricky Steamboat, describing himself as an "old-school pro wrestling fan." Because of this, it seems like Flair had a genuine relationship with Scott at the time of his passing.

Flair has notably had to say goodbye to several of his friends over the years, especially in the past few years with the passing of NFL legend Steve "Mongo" McMichael, who "The Nature Boy" was very close to, and spent a lot of time with in his final days. On top of this, Flair also mourned along with the entire pro wrestling world when the legendary Hulk Hogan suddenly passed away earlier this year.