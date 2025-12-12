Finals Determined For NJPW World Tag League 2025

After weeks of fierce competition, the finals of the New Japan Pro-Wrestling's 2025 World Tag League are officially set.

NJPW hosted its semi-final matches this week, with TMDK's Ryohei Oiwa and Zack Sabre Jr. first taking on Bishamon (Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI) at a December 10 event in Nagasaki, Japan. TMDK emerged victorious, solidifying their respective spot in the round-robin tournament finals. Gabe Kidd and Yota Tsuji followed suit by defeating the Knockout Brothers (Yuto-Ice and OSKAR) on December 12 with a War Blaster on the latter man.

Looking ahead, the teams of TMDK and Kidd-Tsuji will meet in the finals of the World Tag League, set for the December 14 event in Kumamoto, Japan. The winners of that will earn an IWGP Tag Team Championship match at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 on January 4. Yuto-Ice and OSKAR currently hold the tag titles.

Elsewhere at Wrestle Kingdom, Hiroshi Tanahashi will compete in his official in-ring retirement match against long-time rival Kazuchika Okada, who is now signed to All Elite Wrestling. According to AEW CEO Tony Khan, discussions for that specific bout date back to the spring of 2025, when he personally met with Tanahashi for dinner during AEW Double or Nothing weekend.

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Konosuke Takeshita will also be in action at Wrestle Kingdom as he collides with IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion Yota Tsuji in a Winner Takes All match. Likewise, NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Saya Kamitani will battle IWGP Women's Champion Syuri in another Winner Takes All bout.