Backstage Report On Ticket Demand For WWE Royal Rumble 2026 In Saudi Arabia

Tickets or the Royal Rumble this upcoming January went on-sale earlier this week, and with the event taking place in Saudi Arabia, it was assumed many travelling North American fans wouldn't be able to make the long trip to the event. However, according to Dave Meltzer, there's not only international interest, but a record-breaking demand for tickets.

In a recent edition of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," Meltzer explained that before tickets went on-sale for the Royal Rumble, 750,000 people in were in line to purchase seats, which is the largest online queue in professional wrestling history. Meltzer added that the waiting room for the Royal Rumble is ten times the amount of the previous record, which was held by AEW All Out Chicago in 2019, when 74,500 people were in line to buy tickets.

Possibly the reason for the demand of the Royal Rumble is the current price of General Admission tickets, which are currently listed for SAR 80, which is approximately $20 in American funds. Premium seats are priced at $133 USD, while Platinum and Diamond seats are advertised for $185 and $240 USD. The most expensive tickets available are in the VVIP section, which would cost $400 USD. Therefore, an American fan would likely spend more on travel expenses and hotel fees rather than the event itself.

Earlier this week, WWE CCO Triple H unveiled the official poster for the Royal Rumble, and some of the company's biggest stars were featured on the graphic, such as Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley and Brock Lesnar.

"The countdown starts... and the Road to #WrestleMania begins again. Tickets for the 2026 #RoyalRumble live from Riyadh, KSA go on sale tomorrow at 7pm local / 11am ET."