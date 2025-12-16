Darby Allin Received $600 For Pre-AEW Reality Show Appearance

AEW star Darby Allin has always been considered a daredevil both inside the ring and out, and hardcore fans will know he's had his extreme stunts aired on MTV's "Ridiculousness" and appeared on the reality TV show, "Sex Sent Me to the ER." Infamously, Allin's outrageous story claimed that he once slept with a woman in the woods before accidentally rolling into a bee's nest, and while the moment was big on the show, he's since admitted to making the story up ahead of the appearance.

During an appearance on the "Hey! (EW)" show, Allin recounted the experience and "breaking kayfabe" with the show by going into detail about how he fabricated the story. "Absolutely not," Allin said when asked if he regrets doing the show. "Honestly, they paid me $600 to fly out to LA and film it, and I met the lady on Craigslist an hour before I did it, and we met up at a coffee shop and said, 'We have to get our story straight so they think it's real,' because the people actually thought it was real!"

Allin was then asked if he still keeps in touch with his "co-conspirator" today, which he laughed at and simply said they've never spoken since the episode. The AEW star was also asked if he's bothered that the producers of the show believed his story actually happened, and again, he laughed it all off. "No, I came up with the story. I just thought it was funny," he simply stated.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Hey! (EW)" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.