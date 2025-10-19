AEW's Darby Allin Opens Up About Taking Time Away From Wrestling To Climb Everest

Earlier this year, former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin took some time off from pro wrestling and realized a lifelong dream of climbing Mount Everest. During an interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show," Allin expressed what it meant to him to scale the top of the mountain and what he actually wanted to prove to the world and himself by doing it.

Allin, interestingly, expressed that he doesn't like the culture around pro wrestling and called it a "15-minute" ride. "A lot of people believe their own hype, but at the end of the day, someone else is [in] control of your destiny. They're either going to make you the champion or make you the guy at the bottom," he explained. "So that's a big reason I wanted to climb Mount Everest, is to really prove to myself that I'm capable of anything."

The wrestler further explained that he doesn't like ego, and adds that the wrestling world can chew you up and spit you out. "If you believe your hype and it spits you out? You're literally living your life for somebody else; that's like my whole thing," he added, noting that with AEW, however, this is different as the promotion allows people to live their lives outside and inside of the ring. "The fact that they let me climb Mount Everest in, essentially, the peak of my career? It's like, you never get that."

Additionally, he expressed that he has no ego when it comes to wrestling, and if the industry had to spit him out tomorrow, that would be the end, and he'd be at peace with it.