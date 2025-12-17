TNA Star Matt Hardy Teases Backstage Position After In-Ring Retirement

The Hardy Boyz are currently the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions, seemingly enjoying what will likely be their final run alongside each other, or in the industry altogether. At 51 and 48, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy are well aware that their in-ring careers are winding up, and in an episode of his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, Matt reflected on what he plans to do once he hangs up his boots.

"Put me in the position of booking and helping out with booking," Hardy proclaimed, adding that he knows how to make stars and knows the reality of being on top and the fall off that comes after. "I ultimately see myself in a creative position; I ultimately see myself in a production position. ... I'm a 'lifer,' like that's just what it is. I mean, even when I'm unable to wrestle in ring, I'm going to be around doing this s**t, giving back."

Hardy then expressed that he'll probably be better at producing matches or in creative than he ever was as a wrestler, and suggested that this was why Vince McMahon tried to get him to make the transition earlier than he wanted to. "I love this s**t and I'm passionate about it!" he exclaimed. "Looking at the way things went, especially coming back to TNA: Jeff and I having this huge groundswell of popularity and this huge resurgence and this TV deal happening? I feel like we're at the right place, the right time." Additionally, Hardy praised Tommy Dreamer and Delirious' work in TNA's current creative, and would love to join them as a part of it.

