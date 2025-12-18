AEW's Colt Cabana Is Grateful For Comedy Wrestling Career

AEW wrestler Colt Cabana was once a staple of the Dark Order faction, but he's since largely become enhancement talent in the promotion while wrestling as "Officer" Colt Cabana in the independent promotion JCW. Cabana might have a devoted fanbase, but even the wrestler himself has no notions about him being a main eventer, and looking back at his career, he's thankful for the space he's carved out in the industry for himself.

"I always wanted to be the wrestler that I would want to watch," Cabana explained during an interview on "Close Up with Renee Paquette." "And I always went by that, and maybe it didn't get me the greatest success, but I love comedy. I love being a comedy wrestler, I love when I'm in the ring, that I can make people laugh." Despite admitting that he hasn't reached the general level of success in wrestling, he's found happiness in where he values his personal level of success.

"I wanted to be a wrestler my whole life. I never thought I could be a giant television wrestler," he expressed, before giving his reasons why. "Schlubby kid – schlubby Jewish kid – from the suburbs of Chicago. I just knew I wouldn't look like the dudes on TV... I just knew I wouldn't look like that." Cabana then added that he was always in the middle of the mark, and that even in high school he'd see wrestlers in magazines and feel that he could do it either way.

