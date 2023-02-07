Colt Cabana Explains Why He Got His Job With AEW

All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor star Colt Cabana is known as a pioneer in the wrestling industry, helping pave the way for the top indie acts that followed in his footsteps with his emphasis on selling merch at shows and his groundbreaking podcast. During a recent conversation on "WTF with Marc Maron," Cabana shared his thoughts on why he was hired by AEW back in 2020.

"I'm just part of the community," Cabana said. "I'm part of the cult. This is like the opposite of the other wrestling [company], you know what I'm saying? This was the young, hungry guys."

In addition to speaking on his hiring, the former Ring of Honor World Television Champion also gave his overall thoughts on AEW as a company. Cabana shared his belief that, in many ways, AEW is the baby of ROH — the companies feature a lot of the same talent, and AEW was started by tenured Ring of Honor performers in Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. The AEW wrestler and producer would go on to describe the company as "counter-culture of counter-culture," referencing AEW's position as an alternative to WWE.

Apart from a one-off appearance last fall to challenge Chris Jericho for the Ring of Honor World Championship, Cabana has been absent from AEW television as of late. The veteran has quietly begun producing matches for the company, working behind the scenes and using his years of experience to help younger talent put together their matches. With Cabana's long history working for Ring of Honor, and the company reportedly beginning to tape its upcoming streaming show in just a matter of weeks, it remains to be seen if he makes the move back to performing live in the ring.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WTF with Marc Maron" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.