Raven Discusses Complicated Relationship With WWE HOFer Paul Heyman

Pro wrestling veteran Raven could be considered a 'cult classic' in the wrestling industry, with a loyal fanbase etched out of the post-Grunge fanbase he spoke to during his WCW and ECW runs. In an interview on "The Wrestling Classic" podcast, Raven specifically reminisced about his ECW run and working under WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman.

"I loved Pauly. Pauly is the greatest wrestling mind in the history of the business, I think," the veteran proclaimed. "I love Pauly. You know, he meant so much to my career, you know. And he had heat with me when I left [ECW], because he didn't want me to leave."

Raven ironically left ECW on two different occasions, originally to leave for WCW and then a second time after a brief return to go to WWE instead, and according to the veteran, there was even more heat between him and Heyman the second time.

"I forget exactly, but when I went to New York, he wasn't helpful to me at that point, you know what I mean?" he explained. "He wasn't looking out for me like he would've, like he used to, and he felt betrayed, I guess. But I had higher aspirations than just ECW, you know what I mean?"

Despite this, Raven claims that time has healed the wounds between them and believes that things are better between the two of them now as he only says good things about Heyman.

"He's a unique individual; there's only one him, you know? And the best work I ever did was with him," he added. "He was the [Martin] Scorsese to my [Robert] De Niro."

