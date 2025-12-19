CM Punk Thinks Famous John Cena Match Is WWE HOF Bound

With John Cena's massive career coming to an end, many in the industry have become nostalgic while looking back at the many matches and moments he had. CM Punk, one of Cena's oldest rivals, had a look back at his own career during an appearance on "WWE Break It Down," and out of all of his matches, noted one clash with "The Champ" as a WWE Hall of Fame match entry contender.

Looking back at his Money in the Bank 2011 clash against Cena in his hometown, Punk remembered feeling like he'd transcended his station.

"That was the moment that I made it," he expressed, adding that his hometown added so many sentimental aspects to the match that fans might not be aware of. "This past WrestleMania, I had the honor to induct Bret Hart versus Stone Cold Steve Austin, WrestleMania 13, in that same building, into our Hall of Fame, and I can only imagine someday, somebody is going to be inducting Money in the Bank 2011, CM Punk versus John Cena into the Hall of Fame as a big match moment."

Punk also looked at how important 2011 ended up being for him, specifically the moment he holds the WWE Championship while looking towards the crowd, and how he became synonymous with the likes of Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, and Randy Savage.

"A lot of greats held this title, maybe not this ugly spinner version of it, but you know what I mean," he expressed, referring to the infamous WWE Title rebrand. "And with John Cena's name on the name plate...This is an impossible picture; this is an impossible thought."

