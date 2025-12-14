John Cena Never Drank Alcohol Until Having 'First Drink Ever' With WWE Hall Of Famer

A lot of professional wrestlers like to live a clean lifestyle in order to stay in the best shape possible, but when John Cena first got into the business, it was more common to wind up at the bar after a show than asleep in a hotel room. Cena wasn't a drinker growing up, or when he broke into WWE thanks to his love of fitness and bodybuilding as a young man, but that all changed after he decided to pick the brain of a WWE Hall of Famer after a show,

"I had my first drink with The Undertaker...I was 26," Cena said during an interview with Bill Simmons. "I have this wise figure who is very stoic, doesn't say a lot, welcomes me in. Like that is 'Okay, I understand why I don't do this, but I also understand that I want to do this. I'm okay, I'm going to give this a try,' and I'm so glad I did because in that one conversation I still–I see us at that bar, some of the lessons he gave still stick with me."

As for what those lessons were, Cena gave some insight into how The Undertaker's mind worked then and how his own works now.

"Always take care of your crew. He never let any of the boys pay," Cena recalled. "[And] never say goodbye. I got so hammered, I was like 'Man, when is it time to go?' It's like go whenever you want, just don't ever say goodbye."

Cena explained that he always used to say goodbye to everybody, especially after he started going to the bar with everyone. However, in the process of saying goodbye to everyone, he would always wind up staying a bit longer than he was meant to, leading to what many know as an "Irish goodbye" being something Cena does to this day, and much like his WWE career, when it's time to go, it's time to go.

