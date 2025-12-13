WWE SmackDown - 12/12/2025: 3 Things We Loved And 3 We Hated

I am a "WWE NXT" girlie through and through, and I think it's really cool that I get to witness the start of a talent's hopefully meteoric rise from the very beginning, and I'm glad that talent happens to be "The Ruler" Oba Femi. I was shocked at Deadline when he defeated Ricky Saints to become two-time NXT Champion and earn the shot at facing Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event, but it was obviously a very excited kind of shocked. That's the match I'm most looking forward to tomorrow to be quite honest, and I didn't expect to see Femi on tonight's episode of the blue brand.

Femi is a certified star already, and this appearance in Wilkes-Barre, a relatively smaller area in Pennsylvania compared to the Pittsburgh or Philadelphia areas, helped solidify that. The fact the crowd was going along with the "Ooos!" in his entrance theme, the ones that usually ring out in the WWE Performance Center, a crowd of usually returning fans who get in for free, all familiar with "The Ruler," was pretty cool to me. If WWE brings Femi up to the main roster post-Royal Rumble, or to bring him up to help pad out the returning third hour of "SmackDown," I'm not exactly sure how they'd even begin to attempt to keep him heel. I didn't hear any boos, despite him getting in Rhodes' face.

If the face-off with the blue brand's champion wasn't enough, WWE also threw a video package about Femi in there tonight as well, giving me even more faith that he'll be handled well once he gets called up. If the main roster fans weren't familiar with Femi before, I'd certainly imagine they're at least intrigued. He showed everyone his presence is impressive alongside Rhodes, a mega star, tonight, so I really hope the interest in his in-ring work is there, as well.

While the content of the face-off wasn't much to write home about, with Femi pulling out a cliche "hustle, loyalty, respect" line, this was all more about his aura, as the kids say. Just seeing him in the ring with Rhodes reminded me how excited I am for this battle tomorrow, as I know Rhodes is going to make him look good. I loved the way WWE presented the NXT Champion tonight, especially with the extra little video package about him in there, and it was a big highlight of the episode for me.

