WWE NXT's Sol Ruca Rolls Up Ex-World Champ Bayley For Biggest Win Of Career At SNME

By Max Everett
Zaria and Sol Ruca celebrate victory WWE

"WWE NXT" star Sol Ruca upset former Women's Champion Bayley with a roll-up win during Saturday Night's Main Event.

On the undercard to John Cena's retirement match, Ruca and Bayley were colliding in a showcase of the present and the future, with the former also cornered by her partner Zaria. The bout itself saw much back-and-forth action, with Ruca more often getting the better of Bayley with explosive and high-flying offense, whereas Bayley worked more of a static role, seeking to slow her opponent and wear her down. 

Bayley connected with both the Bayley-to-Belly and Rose Plant for near-falls, the former with Ruca kicking out and the latter having her down for the count, but for an overzealous leg hook allowing her the rope-break. A frustrated Bayley then hammered away at her opponent before getting caught in a flash Sol Snatcher, rolling out to the apron to avoid the immediate cover; Ruca dragged her back into the ring, prompting Bayley to attempt a roll-up, which was then countered by Ruca into the roll-up that secured her victory. 

Ruca celebrated her victory with Zaria in the middle of the ring, with Lyra Valkyria joining Bayley. The two pairs teased a clash but opted to show respect for one another, ending the segment with all hands raised. 

