WWE NXT's Sol Ruca Rolls Up Ex-World Champ Bayley For Biggest Win Of Career At SNME

"WWE NXT" star Sol Ruca upset former Women's Champion Bayley with a roll-up win during Saturday Night's Main Event.

On the undercard to John Cena's retirement match, Ruca and Bayley were colliding in a showcase of the present and the future, with the former also cornered by her partner Zaria. The bout itself saw much back-and-forth action, with Ruca more often getting the better of Bayley with explosive and high-flying offense, whereas Bayley worked more of a static role, seeking to slow her opponent and wear her down.

Bayley connected with both the Bayley-to-Belly and Rose Plant for near-falls, the former with Ruca kicking out and the latter having her down for the count, but for an overzealous leg hook allowing her the rope-break. A frustrated Bayley then hammered away at her opponent before getting caught in a flash Sol Snatcher, rolling out to the apron to avoid the immediate cover; Ruca dragged her back into the ring, prompting Bayley to attempt a roll-up, which was then countered by Ruca into the roll-up that secured her victory.

Ruca celebrated her victory with Zaria in the middle of the ring, with Lyra Valkyria joining Bayley. The two pairs teased a clash but opted to show respect for one another, ending the segment with all hands raised.