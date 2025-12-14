John Cena Thanks Fans After Last WWE Match: 'It's Been A Pleasure Serving You'

Last night, John Cena's career officially came to an end after he tapped out to GUNTHER during their match at Saturday Night's Main Event. As the show came to a close, Cena was met with many of the biggest names on the roster, including Triple H, as they all spent time basking in the glory of his farewell alongside him.

Once everyone left him in the ring, Cena proceeded to bow towards each segment of the crowd, while they all chanted "Thank you Cena," and the WWE locker room, who stood around the ring, all clapped as he proceeded to leave his sneakers, arm band, and wrist bands in the center of the ring, as retiring wrestlers traditionally do. While some fans jokingly chanted for him to leave his 'jorts' in the ring as well, Cena simply slid out of the ring and emotionally walked up the ramp to the stage, touching the hands of the fans on the way. Once he reached the top, Cena simply took the cheers in, one last time, and faced the crowd to bow to them one more time before saluting the crowd.

"It's been a pleasure serving you, all these years. Thank you," he said.

And with that, Cena turned his back and walked down towards the entrance, making his way backstage for the last time after a match. While other retired wrestlers have continued the trend that retirement isn't permanent in wrestling, Cena has maintained that he'll be the first to stay retired. Because of this, his final moment walking off stage is far more bittersweet, because if there's any wrestler who will keep his word, it'll be John Cena.