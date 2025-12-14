WWE Champion Cody Rhodes Gets Emotional Following John Cena's Last Match At SNME

As WWE legend John Cena's career came to a conclusion last night, current reigning champions Cody Rhodes and CM Punk shared the ring with him, and both handed him their titles in a show of respect, much like when Cena and Batista handed their titles to Hulk Hogan in 2005 when he retired.

Following the interaction, Rhodes had a brief ringside interview, where he reflected on Cena's career and the retirement ceremony.

"When it's that good, you don't want it to end," he tearfully said about Cena's career. "I know that's vague, but he did everything by the book and taught so many people and set such a high standard, such a high bar."

Rhodes then expressed that he isn't trying to get emotional and take away from Cena's night, but by simply looking at the sneakers the now-former wrestler left in the ring, it's hard not to think of the man who filled them.

"Tonight, everyone's just chanting 'Let's Go Cena' and not a 'Let's Go Cena/Cena Sucks' in the House, just 'Let's Go Cena!'" the champion also pointed out, calling back to when fans were divided about Cena and how heavily he was featured in the early 2010s. "I'm so happy it happened. It was a great, great arena with great wrestling history, and I'm so sad it happened too, right?"

Rhodes also claimed that Paul "Triple H" Levesque personally called him and asked him to be a part of Saturday Night's Main Event, adding that he took the opportunity without hesitation and considered it to be a major honor, "to be able to bask in this glory and this House?"