Charlotte Flair Details The Worst Bump She's Ever Taken In WWE

Professional wrestling is a physical business and the stars that fans see perform every week take so many bumps and risks that it's a small miracle that they are still able to walk around the following day. Every wrestler has their pick for the worst bump they've ever taken, and former WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is no different, as she revealed on the "Trading Secrets" podcast that she couldn't breathe after the worst bump she took.

"Becky [Lynch] did a leg drop off the top of the ladder onto my ovaries on the commentary [table] for Evolution.," Flair said, who quickly remembered that it was actually the leg drop she took at the TLC pay-per-view two months later in the Triple Threat TLC match involving herself, Becky Lynch, and Asuka. "I couldn't breathe, I was like...I couldn't catch my breath. It was just how she landed, she didn't mean to or anything like that, but that's probably been the worst bump I've ever taken."

Flair did take a similar bump at the Evolution pay-per-view during her Last Woman Standing match against Lynch, but the leg drop at TLC saw the announce table take a second to actually break, causing all of Lynch's weight to land on Flair's abdomen which legitimately knocked the wind out of her. Sadly for Flair, at both Evolution and TLC, taking those bumps through the announce table meant that she was unable to leave either show with the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. However, she would win the title back from Asuka in March 2019, though she would drop the title back to Lynch in the main event of WrestleMania 35, marking the first time the women's division closed out WWE's signature event.

