Injury Update On AEW Star Bobby Lashley

AEW star Bobby Lashley hasn't been seen on television for over a month, with his last appearance being in the Casino Gauntlet Match for the AEW National Title at Full Gear. Additionally, the Hurt Syndicate has also not been featured since the pay-per-view, and after fans have been begging for an update on one of AEW's hottest factions of 2025, a new report has detailed the possible reasoning for the group's absence.

According to Fightful Select, Lashley is legitimately injured and will be out of action for a significant period of time. There's currently no specifics about the nature of Lashley's injury or when he got hurt, but it seems to be serious enough to keep him on the shelf for the remainder of the year. Since Lashley made his AEW debut and joined the Hurt Syndicate in 2024, his stint with the company has been successful, having wrestled the likes of Swerve Strickland and Samoa Joe while becoming AEW World Tag Team Champions alongside Shelton Benjamin. The former Hurt Business partners held the titles for 214 days before losing the gold to Brodido at Forbidden Door.

Although Lashley will be sidelined for the foreseeable future, Benjamin is set to compete in the "AEW Dynamite" Diamond Ring Battle Royale, with competitors such as Ricochet, Mark Davis, Brody King, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster already being announced as entrants for the match. This upcoming Wednesday's show will be a three-hour "Holiday Bash" special of "Dynamite" and "AEW Collision," where several other Continental Classic matches are scheduled to take place.