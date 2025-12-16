Triple H Addresses Negative Reaction To John Cena WWE SNME Loss As Crowd Chants 'AEW'

Following last night's Saturday Night's Main Event, a few fans online are happy with the outcome which saw John Cena tapping out to GUNTHER after being trapped in a Headlock. Fans in attendance continued to share their displeasure at the outcome during the SNME Post Show, which ultimately forced Paul "Triple H" Levesque to address them directly.

"I'm actually mildly disappointed, I thought it would be so much louder," Levesque said, turning towards the crowd, which chanted "AEW" at him. He then claimed that he's not surprised by the reaction from the fans, and expressed that there are simply times where you honor the traditions of the business regardless of the fans. "John has said the right thing his entire career, that it's about leaving this place better than you found it. I think that people don't, you know, there's no way for people to understand that in the moment."

Levesque further emphasized that both he and Cena have always done what's best for the business, and promised that he'd be continue to do that.

"It's part of what we do; that is the world we have chosen," he said. Levesque further pointed out that the ending of Cena's career was on-brand and urged fans to understand this. "That's what John does, what John's always done. I know people will criticize this, people will look at it, people will talk about this moment right here. I've got big shoulders, and I can deal with it."

