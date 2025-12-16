Bully Ray Explains Why He's Glad John Cena Lost To GUNTHER In Final WWE Match

John Cena is now officially retired from in-ring competition, and how he got to the end of his career has infuriated some fans, while others think the end of his story made perfect sense. The 17-time champion tapped out to GUNTHER at Saturday Night's Main Event, ending a 23-year long career. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said on Monday's edition of "Busted Open Radio" that Cena tapping to "The Ring General" was the right choice of finish. He used a Star Wars comparison of Obi-Wan Kenobi letting Darth Vader strike him down, and said Cena tapped for every wrestling fan out there.

"Because in John Cena tapping and moving on gives life to so many other things right now in the WWE Universe," he explained. "It made sense. John Cena tapping was him raising his lightsaber and allowing GUNTHER to strike him down. It opens up so many doorways for GUNTHER and his trajectories and his travels moving on. This was the right thing to do. No other finish would have worked as well as this one."

Bully Ray said that GUNTHER has the foundation for his heel run for the rest of his career, just off making Cena tap. He said even little kids who didn't understand are going to want to one day see the guy who made Cena tap "get his a** kicked," and he wants to see WWE make it work with the "tremendous amount of hate" on GUNTHER.

"There's nothing that [WWE] could have come up with for GUNTHER if he would have lost that is nearly as good as what they now have for GUNTHER by winning," he said.

