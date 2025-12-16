GUNTHER On WWE Raw: I Made John Cena Tap Out Like A Little B****, It's My Time Now

Gunther started "WWE Raw" to trample over John Cena's legacy after, in the "Ring General's" words, making him tap out "like a little b****" in his retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Gunther won the Last Time is Now tournament to set up his bout this past weekend against Cena, the retirement match of the 17-time WWE World Champion. Ahead of which, he proclaimed his intent to win the bout by forcing "Mr. Never Give Up" to do exactly that. And despite Cena's best efforts to avoid that result, multiple Attitude Adjustments proved inconsequential compared to the relentless rear naked choke of Gunther, and he tapped out for the first time in 20 years with a smile on his face, even as the ending was showered with boos from the crowd in attendance.

Gunther entered "WWE Raw" on Monday to soak in that animus for the first time since then, taking a victory lap around ringside and stood atop the announcer's table before finally addressing the crowd. He kept the verbals relatively short and sweet, declaring that it was his time now after making Cena tap out "like a little b****."

He then appeared set to leave, but then ran back to the ring to provoke the crowd once more. Turning to leave once more, he only got part the way up the ramp before opting to return to the announcer's table; he stood atop it, was handed a mic, and once more proclaimed that Cena tapped out "like a little b****" and that it was his time now before finally leaving.

Gunther was shown walking through the backstage area, confronted by Otis, Akira Tozawa, and R-Truth. Truth called him a piece of trash before Adam Pearce came along, lambasting Gunther for his victory lap and calling him an "a**hole" before telling him to leave.

When Gunther got outside, he was confronted by AJ Styles before getting into his car; before he left, Gunther rolled down the window and did the "You Can't See Me" gesture towards Styles.