Backstage Report On Negative Fan Reaction To John Cena's Final WWE Match

John Cena bid farewell to the WWE Universe on December 13 as he lost his final match against Gunther at WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event. "The Ring General" made Cena tap for only the fourth time in his entire career, and it's safe to say that the fans in attendance were not happy with seeing Cena tap despite the man himself telling people for two decades to never give up.

On top of this, Paul "Triple H" Levesque received a volatile reaction from the crowd when he made an appearance, and the conclusion of the night left a bad taste in the mouths of everyone. During the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer revealed what he found out about the reaction the fans gave at the event, and it seems that despite expecting Gunther to receive some heat, the overall reaction surprised the powers that be.

"There are many people in WWE who did not agree with the decision...." Meltzer said. "The one thing that I can say is that even though they may say something different publicly, they were blindsided by that reaction. They had absolutely no clue...the idea that like 'We did it, we knew it was going to get heat, it's just the price we pay.' When they're all chanting and he's going 'Oh I thought it would be louder,' that was a defense mechanism. I don't want to say there was no discussion of a reaction, but I was told that there was no discussion of a reaction." Meltzer's co-host Bryan Alvarez also believes that fans wouldn't have been as hostile towards Levesque or the match itself had Cena simply passed out rather than tapping out as a number of fans were expecting Cena to lose given how determined he was to set WWE for the future.

