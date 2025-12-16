The Miz Explains Why He Felt 'Slighted' Ahead Of John Cena's WWE Retirement

John Cena concluded his farewell tour in WWE this past Saturday at "Saturday Night's Main Event" when he tapped out to Gunther in the main event.

Notably absent from Cena's retirement run was arguably one of his biggest rivals – The Miz. Miz and Cena main-evented WrestleMania 27 in Atlanta during the storyline that brought The Rock back into the WWE orbit.

Miz spoke with "Sports Illustrated" about his rivalry with Cena and feeling slighted that he didn't get a final match with him.

"I feel like I have been slighted, if you will. Because I feel like I have one of the most profound histories with John Cena. I've been tag team champions with him, I beat him in the main event of WrestleMania, I've had multiple WrestleManias with John Cena. How many people can actually say that?" Miz said. "And I feel it's [relationship with Cena] gone through maybe 15 or 20 chapters."

Miz went on to say that he campaigned for the match, but because of "certain circumstances," it never came to fruition.

"I went to everyone. It's not even that it was shot down. There were instances where it could've happened, and things happen in this industry that nobody really knows about and you don't need to know about, right? There was a moment where it could've happened, but then that moment went away because of certain circumstances. And so, it never came back."

Add the exclusion of Miz from Cena's last chapter as another questionable decision from WWE creative in their handling of Cena's retirement run.

