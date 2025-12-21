Stephanie McMahon Discusses Impending WWE HOF Induction

Much to her surprise and that of the WWE Universe, Stephanie McMahon recently learned that she'd be officially inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2026. The news came courtesy of her long-time friend The Undertaker, who joined the hallowed halls himself in 2022. According to Stephanie, the reality of hers still hasn't fully sunk in.

"It's still overwhelming. When anybody says it, it's just like, no, that's not real," Stephanie told WWE's Megan Morant in an interview. "I just can't [think] yet. It's not real yet. It's just not. It's like the biggest level of achievement in our business and our business means so much to me. It's unfathomable."

Admittedly, Stephanie initially didn't think much of The Undertaker appearing at WWE Wrestlepalooza as it marked WWE's main roster premium live event on ESPN, which meant the company might want to bring out legends to celebrate. Upon seeing The Undertaker sit next to her with a microphone in his hand, however, she began raising questions in her head.

"As he's talking, it's going through my mind like, 'What on earth is this?' I know we're live. It's my birthday the following week, so I'm like, 'Is he going to lead everybody in singing Happy Birthday? That would be weird. Maybe he's just setting up a big announcement for his show or something like that.' I have no idea where he's going, and then he says 'Are you ready?' I'm like, 'Woo!' But again, I don't know what he's talking about. I think he's gonna get up now and segue into whatever the real reason was he came out, then when he used the word 'inducted,' that's when I realized."

Across her WWE career, Stephanie has taken on a mix of in-ring and non-wrestling roles, such as "WWE SmackDown" General Manager, "WWE Raw" commissioner, co-WWE CEO, and WWE Women Champion. Currently, she serves as the the host of the "What's Your Story" podcast.

