Sol Ruca Getting WWE US Women's Title Shot On Next Week's WWE NXT

Chelsea Green will defend her Women's United States Championship against Sol Ruca during next week's "WWE NXT."

Ruca secured the biggest win of her career during Saturday Night's Main Event this past weekend, pinning former Women's Champion Bayley. On Tuesday's "NXT," Ruca and Zaria were shown during a backstage segment stood with General Manager Ava, only for them to be interrupted by North American Champion Ethan Page and later his AAA Mixed-Tag Team Championship partner, United States Champion Chelsea Green, complaining that there is a "Moose on the loose" and questioning what Ava planned to do about it.

Ava responded by confirming another title match for next week, on top of the already-established North American title match with Moose. He went to complain about being booked to defend his title two weeks in a row, but Ava quickly stopped him, clarifying that she meant a Women's United States Championship match between Green and Ruca next week.

The match is due to be Green's first title defense since dethroning Giulia on "WWE SmackDown" in November, becoming the first two-time United States Champion after he initial run as the inaugural champion. Ruca will be challenging for her first title since a knee injury put stop to her simultaneous rains as Women's North American and Women's Speed Champion in October.