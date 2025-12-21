Braun Strowman Discusses Life After WWE

During his 10-year WWE career, Braun Strowman found success as one of the company's most intimidating performers, having been viewed as a reliable main event star and was one title short of calling himself a Grand Slam Champion. However, after returning in 2021 after initially being released from the promotion, Strowman failed to capture the same magic he had during his first run and was positioned as a mid-card star rather than the unstoppable monster fans remembered.

Shortly after WrestleMania 41 this year, Strowman was let go from WWE again, but the 42-year-old has been nothing but appreciative for his time with the company, as he explained on the "Battleground Podcast," that his professional wrestling career led him to earn several opportunities outside of the ring.

"I've had some time to stop and proverbially smell the roses and understand how unbelievable my career, my time was with WWE and what it's allotted me and what it's taught me and the tools that it's given me to be successful outside of wrestling. Now moving into the food space with my television show, 'Everything on the Menu.' I got some movie opportunities next year. A few more television shows in the talks. Big venture into the tequila market now ... at the end of the day, man, I'm a giant 13-year-old in a 40-year-old man's body with a couple dollars that he probably shouldn't have."