Braun Strowman's Release Reminds Fans The Tragic Fate Of Wrestling's 'Big Men'

Strowman suffered a neck injury in a match, not long after his return to WWE, that made his arms go numb. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Strowman said this was the result of undiagnosed spinal stenosis.

"It felt like someone was pouring boiling hot water down both my arms...I was in this really terrifying place for two weeks," Strowman said, not sure if he'd ever live a normal life again. Luckily, he had the counsel of WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, who suffered a similar injury in 1997.

"His injury was almost exactly like mine, just a little more severe," Strowman revealed. The conversations with Austin helped Strowman understand that there was hope for recovery, as the bulk of Austin's WWE success came after the injury. "It was a very big breath of fresh air."

Strowman returned from the injury in December of last year, going on to feud with Carmelo Hayes on "WWE SmackDown," and then his feud with Fatu before his release on May 2. According to Strowman, WWE took tremendous care of him during his injury, but there were other stars who were not as lucky, even WWE Hall of Famers.