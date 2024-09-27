The Tragic Story Of The Great Khali

He might have been built like three eight-year olds stacked on top of each other, but the fact that The Great Khali was only eight meant that the family account keeper wasn't particularly happy about his idea of joining his father on the plantation. On top of this, Khali's father outright refused to listen to such a thought and was strictly against his son actually dropping out of school and working alongside him.

However, Khali was eventually given a chance to work on the plantation, and given how he spoke about the job in his book, it seemed like he enjoyed himself. "I had to work at the plant nursery, which was situated some 4km down the hill," he wrote. "I had to collect the plants, carry them on my back, travel uphill to the village for another 4km and plan them. Once all the trees were planted, I had to go back again and get more seedlings."

Impressed by what he saw, the family account keeper stayed true to his word and paid Khali his first five rupee note, a memory he still holds on to years later. "That moment is still fresh in my mind, as if it was only yesterday. It was an inexplicable feeling, something that till date counts as one of my happiest memories. My first earning! I was on cloud nine."

Khali never went back to school, and only began earning more money as he got older. He would go on to work as a security guard for a businessman in the city of Shimla, before going on to land a job as part of the Punjab Police in the 1990s. It was during this time where Khali would regularly hit the gym, and his dream of becoming a wrestler was underway.