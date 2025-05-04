Details About Andre The Giant That Came Out After He Died

It's been over 30 years since the world lost its eighth wonder. André René Roussimoff, better known by most as Andre The Giant, may have died in his sleep on January 28, 1993, but his legacy in professional wrestling, as well as the wider world of mainstream pop culture, is still heavily discussed to this day.

From his humble upbringing in France, where he left school at the age of 14 to work on his father's farm, to being one half of one of the most historic matches in wrestling history — his WWE Championship match with Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 3 — Andre has gone on to become one of the first names anyone thinks of when the word "wrestling" is brought up in conversation.

Since his death, those who were closest to him have looked back on the fond memories with the man many described as a gentle giant, with some of the stories shared about his time in the limelight sounding more like folk tales you would hear round a campfire, rather than actual stories. With that said, many of the strangest, funniest, and outlandish tales about Andre The Giant have actually come to light after his death, all of them adding to the legend of who he was as a human being.

So sit back, relax, and enjoy a journey through the life and legacy of one of history's most remarkable men., someone who was not only known for being a man with a giant heart (both figuratively and literally), but was also known for being able to drink an entire brewery's worth of alcohol and still wonder which bar he was going to next. These are just some of the details that have come out about Andre The Giant since his death.