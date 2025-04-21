Whatever Happened To Andre The Giant's Daughter, Robin?

Andre the Giant was one of the most legendary figures in the history of professional wrestling, with an iconic look and the ability to enrapture fans from around the world. Beyond his legacy in professional wrestling, Andre Roussimoff also left behind a daughter, named Robin Christensen-Roussimoff.

Born in 1979, Christensen-Roussimoff was the result of Andre's relationship with a woman named Jean Christensen, a WWE employee that Andre met in the early 1970s. Their relationship wasn't serious, but it led to a protracted battle on Jean's part to ensure Andre offered some assistance to help raise Robin.

Christensen-Roussimoff could only ever recall meeting Andre a handful of times throughout her youth, and shortly before the wrestler's death, she and her mother appeared on a show called "A Current Affair" to discuss the strained relationship. In the interview, Jean recalled meeting Andre and being impressed by his height, and she eventually acknowledged having a brief romantic relationship with the Frenchman.

Though Jean was under the impression that Andre was unable to have children, she became pregnant from the encounter. Andre was initially hesitant to believe that the child was his, but a 1981 court-ordered blood test revealed the truth.