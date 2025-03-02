What Andre The Giants Final Year Was Really Like

"The Eighth Wonder of the World," Andre the Giant, is one of the most recognizable talents in the history of professional wrestling due to his massive size, iconic matches that helped establish what would become the WWE of today, and for the many urban legends surrounding his tragic life. Andre René Roussimoff was a French professional wrestler who grew to become one of the largest stars within the ring, both physically, standing at over seven feet tall, and in terms of legendary status. Andre the Giant is a pop culture iconic for those who aren't even familiar with wrestling for his roles across media, most famously, in "The Princess Bride."

Andre the Giant is also the reason the WWE Hall of Fame exists, and was the first-ever inductee upon its creation; he was that integral to the growth of the company. Despite how important he was for the industry, Andre struggled greatly throughout his life until it came to an untimely end at the age of just 46. Born with a condition called acromegaly, or "giantism," the icon would suffer from chronic pain that he attempted to medicate away with copious amounts of alcohol, and most everything in his life had to be custom-made in his later years to accommodate his massive size.

He retired from professional wrestling entirely in December 1992, and it was only a month later he would tragically pass in his sleep while visiting family in his home country of France. Despite literally living larger-than-life and having iconic matches still renowned today, such as his bout with Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 3, the final years of Andre's life were as tragic as his death. From his acromegaly, to his alcohol habits, to the lack of relationship with is only daughter, Andre the Giant's final years on Earth were rather tragic.