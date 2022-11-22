The Myth Behind Andre The Giant's Anesthesia Story

A figure as legendary as Andre the Giant is bound to have a number of tall tales surrounding his life and career. One of the most persistent urban legends is that the anesthesiologist for Andre's 1987 back surgery was unsure of how much anesthetic to give the big man, as per New York Post.

The anesthesiologist reportedly based the amount he administered on how much alcohol Andre drank on a regular basis. Like many of the stories surrounding Andre, it's difficult to separate reality from myth.

However, some reports state that this tale is actually true.

The story goes that WWF owner Vince McMahon was eager to bring Andre back to the company as a heel to face off against Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania III in Pontiac, Michigan. Andre, who had just finished filming "The Princess Bride," was not so eager to make a return, citing the debilitating pain in his back.

McMahon persisted, however, and flew out to Europe to meet with Andre in person, which Shane McMahon revealed in an interview. Vince McMahon offered to pay for surgery to fix the Giant's back and even opened up his home to Andre for his rehabilitation after the surgery.