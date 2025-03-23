Every Celebrity In The WWE Hall Of Fame

Despite being one of the greatest baseball players of all time, Pete Rose is not in the National Baseball Hall of Fame after being banned from the sport in 1989 due to a betting scandal. With that said, Rose is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, and was the first celebrity to ever be inducted.

Rose became one of the first celebrity villains in WWE after serving as a guest ring announcer at WrestleMania XIV in 1998, where he taunted the Boston crowd by saying his beloved Cincinnati Reds had just beaten the Red Sox. This led to Kane laying out Rose with a Tombstone Piledriver before his own match with The Undertaker, beginning a three year run of Kane getting the better of the baseball legend.

In 1999 at WrestleMania XV, Rose attacked Kane before his match with Triple H as a way to get some revenge, but was given another Tombstone Piledriver for his troubles. The same thing happened in 2000 when Kane and Rikishi laid out Rose at WrestleMania 16, but they made up in 2004 as the "Big Red Machine" was the one to induct Rose into the WWE Hall of Fame.