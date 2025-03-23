Every Celebrity In The WWE Hall Of Fame
The WWE Hall of Fame is a yearly tradition where professional wrestling's biggest company honors those who have made a lasting impact on WWE and the wider sports entertainment industry. 2025 will be no exception, as Triple H, Michelle McCool, and Lex Luger have all been confirmed as members of the 2025 class. The Natural Disasters are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
However, wrestlers aren't the only ones who have earned spots in the WWE Hall of Fame as it has its own celebrity wing dedicated to famous faces from the worlds of music, entertainment, sports, and more who have all left their own unique mark on WWE. At the time of writing, the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame has 14 members. Since a 15th member has not yet been announced for this year's ceremony, it's time to take a look at the celebrities who have been inducted since Andre The Giant became the first inductee back in 1993. From movie stars to the current President of the United States of America, here is every celebrity inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame.
Pete Rose
Despite being one of the greatest baseball players of all time, Pete Rose is not in the National Baseball Hall of Fame after being banned from the sport in 1989 due to a betting scandal. With that said, Rose is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, and was the first celebrity to ever be inducted.
Rose became one of the first celebrity villains in WWE after serving as a guest ring announcer at WrestleMania XIV in 1998, where he taunted the Boston crowd by saying his beloved Cincinnati Reds had just beaten the Red Sox. This led to Kane laying out Rose with a Tombstone Piledriver before his own match with The Undertaker, beginning a three year run of Kane getting the better of the baseball legend.
In 1999 at WrestleMania XV, Rose attacked Kane before his match with Triple H as a way to get some revenge, but was given another Tombstone Piledriver for his troubles. The same thing happened in 2000 when Kane and Rikishi laid out Rose at WrestleMania 16, but they made up in 2004 as the "Big Red Machine" was the one to induct Rose into the WWE Hall of Fame.
William Perry
Nicknamed "The Refrigerator" due to his size, William Perry still holds the record for the heaviest player to ever score a touchdown in the NFL, the record for the largest Super Bowl ring at a size 25 (the average is usually between 10 and 12), and is the first football player to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
The former Chicago Bears defensive tackle was one of the first sports stars to ever get in the ring, competing in a special WWE vs. NFL battle royal at the Chicago portion of WrestleMania 2 in 1986. That match was eventually won by Andre The Giant, but Perry had a strong showing as one of the biggest names in the match. He would eliminate Tony Atlas before being dumped out himself by Big John Studd, only for Perry to trick Studd and eliminate him from the match as well.
Perry was inducted in 2006 when WrestleMania returned to Chicago for the third time, with John Cena being given the honor of inducting "The Refrigerator" for both his WrestleMania 2 performance, and paving the way for other NFL players like Lawrence Taylor and Steve McMichael to get into wrestling.
Bob Uecker
Johnny Carson once called Bob Uecker "Mr. Baseball" and its easy to see why. He won the 1964 World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals, was a play-by-play announcer for the Milwaukee Brewers for 54 consecutive seasons, and was inducted into multiple baseball Hall of Fames before becoming the third inductee into the celebrity wing of WWE's Hall of Fame in 2010. Younger fans might not know what Uecker did in WWE, but he played a small role in arguably the biggest main event in WrestleMania history, that being Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant at WrestleMania III in 1987, where he was the special guest ring announcer.
Uecker would return to WWE for WrestleMania IV in 1988 as a ring announcer, a commentator for the battle royal that opened the show, and a backstage interviewer, which led to arguably his most famous moment in WWE as Andre The Giant, still angry about what happened a year earlier, strangled Uecker, who pulled one of the most famous facial expressions in WWE history in the process. This was enough to warrant a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame, with NBC's Dick Ebersol being the one to induct him.
Drew Carey
Drew Carey is American TV royalty thanks to how long he has been in show business and the programs he's been apart of. He was the host of the American version of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" which led to him being a big time player in the improvisational comedy scene. He was the lead star of "The Drew Carey Show," a sitcom that spanned almost a decade, and is entering his 18th year as the host of "The Price Is Right."
Carey also has the honor of being part of one of the most celebrated Royal Rumble matches in WWE history. He was at the 2001 edition of the event to promote his improv special that would be airing on pay-per-view that month, but ended up being entered into the Royal Rumble match itself. After seeing The Hardy Boyz eliminate themselves, Carey came face-to-face with Kane, who almost chokeslammed Carey had it not been for Raven, who gave Carey the chance to jump over the top rope and escape the match unscathed. Much like Pete Rose, Kane's interaction with Carey led to him being the one to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.
Mike Tyson
"The World's Most Dangerous Man" was another big name that WWE secured for WrestleMania XIV in 1998, but while Pete Rose was getting beaten up by Kane, Mike Tyson was helping WWE reach a mainstream status the likes of which it had not experienced since the mid-1980s.
After losing his boxing license in 1997 due to biting Evander Holyfield, Tyson was arguably the biggest name in all of sports. However, since he was not allowed to fight, he found his next big payday in WWE where he was brought in to be an enforcer for the WWE Championship match between Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold Steve Austin. Tyson and Austin would have their iconic brawl on "WWE Raw," and WrestleMania XIV was viewed as the dawn of a new era for the company, and Tyson was at the forefront of it.
Tyson was made an unofficial member of D-Generation X by Michaels, but he would knock out "The Heartbreak Kid" and align himself with Austin, helping "The Texas Rattlesnake" win his first WWE Championship. DX would induct Tyson into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012, and Tyson would make more wrestling appearances for AEW in the 2020s.
Donald Trump
Until The Rock is serious about running, Donald Trump will likely be the only WWE Hall of Famer to ever become the President of the United States of America.
Currently in his second term as President, Trump has a long history with WWE, and has had a long-standing friendship with the McMahons that actually came in very handy on two different occasions. In 1988 and 1989, the Trump Plaza (now better known as Boardwalk Hall) in Atlantic City, New Jersey hosted WrestleMania IV and V, the only venue in WWE history to host WrestleMania in consecutive years, with Trump himself being on hand to watch the action live as the event's unofficial host.
Trump would return to WWE in the lead-up to WrestleMania 23 in 2007 for the "Battle of the Billionaires," which ended with Vince McMahon getting his head shaved by Trump, Bobby Lashley, and Steve Austin, the latter of whom would give Trump one of the worst Stunners in wrestling history. Trump would also host an episode of "WWE Raw" in 2009, and would be one of only a few people to be inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame by Vince McMahon himself in 2013.
Mr. T
Known for his work as B.A. Baracus on "The A-Team" and always pitying fools, Mr. T took his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014, being inducted by "Mean" Gene Okerlund.
The reason why Mr. T deserved his spot so much is simply because he was involved in perhaps the most important match in WWE history; the main event of the very first WrestleMania. Back in 1985, coming off the success of "Rocky III," Mr. T would team up with Hulk Hogan to defeat "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff in one of the most anticipated matches up to that point. Had the match been a failure, it could have spelled disaster for the future of WWE.
Mr. T would stick around for WrestleMania 2 in 1986 as he continued his feud with Piper with the two men having a boxing match that is not fondly remembered by even the most die hard WWE fans. Despite this, Mr. T would continue to make wrestling related appearances, including having a match at WCW' Starrcade in 1994, and at WrestleMania 30 in 2014 where he reunited with everyone involved in the original WrestleMania main event.
Arnold Schwarzenegger
If you look up Arnold Schwarzenegger's WWE accomplishments on the 2015 WWE Hall of Fame Wikipedia page, it simply says that the former Governor of California made numerous appearances on WWE programming. However, Arnie's relationship with the wrestling stretches far beyond a handful of cameo appearances on WWE TV.
He has been lifelong friends with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino after meeting him at a Mr. Olympia contest, and his acting work led him to becoming friends with the likes of Andre The Giant and Jesse "The Body" Ventura, with Arnie even showing up in the critically acclaimed HBO documentary about Andre's life.
As for those cameo appearances, "The Terminator" star was given a replica WWE Championship belt by Vince McMahon on an episode of "WWE SmackDown" in 1999, much to the chagrin of Triple H, who would get beaten up by Arnie that same night. Schwarzenegger would also get his hands on The Miz on an episode of "WWE Raw" in 2014, before being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by one of his former victims, Triple H, in 2015, who would then perform a "Terminator" inspired entrance the following night at WrestleMania 31.
Snoop Dogg
Like a lot of rappers, Snoop Dogg has been a fan of wrestling for most of his life, and not only was he inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016 by John Cena, but he has been widely praised by some of the work he has done in the ring.
Snoop served as the Master of Ceremonies for the Playboy BunnyMania Lumberjill match at WrestleMania XXIV in 2008, before making a number of cameo appearances on WWE programming in the following years. The night after he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, he performed live at WrestleMania 32 during Sasha Banks' entrance, who is Snoop's real life cousin who now wrestles in AEW as Mercedes Mone, a company Snoop also appeared in back in 2021.
His most recent work with WWE came at WrestleMania 39 in 2023 when he accompanied Rey Mysterio during his entrance, and when he defeated The Miz in a match that he wasn't even supposed to have. Snoop was at ringside for The Miz's match with Shane McMahon, but when McMahon went down with an injury, Snoop wrestled the match himself in a move that was praised by those backstage
Kid Rock
WWE has a number of musicians they regularly turn to when they need a song for an entrance theme, a pay-per-view/Premium Live Event theme, or to perform live to make a show feel bigger, and one of those artists is Kid Rock.
First appearing in 2000 shortly after The Undertaker returned as the American Bad Ass, with Kid Rock's song of the same name being used as his entrance music, the now 54-year old has appeared multiple times on WWE TV. His hype man, the late Joe C, helped Too Cool win the WWE Tag Team Championships during the height of the Attitude Era, Kid Rock himself would perform at WrestleMania 25 to celebrate 25 years of women's wresting, and would even perform at the 2012 edition of Tribute to the Troops. Triple H would be the one to induct Kid Rock in 2018, who would then perform at WrestleMania 34 the next day.
Fans are less likely to hear his cover of "Legs" by ZZ Top these days due to Stacy Keibler rarely appearing on WWE TV, The Undertaker prefers to use Kid Rock's track over Limp Bizkit's "Rollin'" whenever he stops by for a cameo appearance.
William Shatner
Best known for play James T. Kirk in "Star Trek," William Shatner has made several appearances in WWE, and has the unique distinction of being the only celebrity inductee to have actually inducted somebody else already.
Shatner first appeared on WWE TV back in 1995 during a "Kings Court" segment with Jerry Lawler, which ultimately led to Shatner getting the better of "The King" when the two got into a physical confrontation. This interaction would be the main reason why Shatner was the one to induct Lawler into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2007, an announcement that surprised many WWE fans as Jim Ross (who was getting inducted on the same night) was expected to be the one to induct his long-time broadcast colleague.
Lawler and Shatner would reunite in 2010 when the former "Star Trek" actor was a guest host for an episode of "WWE Raw," and Shatner has even done voice work for WWE, narrating a number of WWE's documentaries that aired on the WWE Network in the 2010s. Shatner was originally meant to be inducted in 2020, but he would have to wait a year due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic
Ozzy Osbourne
Inducted on the same night as Shatner, only this time as part of the official 2021 class, the "Prince of Darkness" Ozzy Osbourne is someone who many people forget appeared in WWE long before he was inducted.
His first appearance in the company came all the way back in 1986 when he was the corner of The British Bulldogs for their match at WrestleMania 2 against The Dream Team's Greg Valentine and Brutus Beefcake. Ironically, Osbourne was anything but dark at WrestleMania 2 as he had blonde hair and wore a salmon colored suit, perhaps a way to distract The Dream Team who lost the WWE Tag Team Championships that night to The British Bulldog and The Dynamite Kid.
After that, Osbourne would appear on episodes of both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" in the 2000s, and Black Sabbath's song "War Pigs" has been the official theme song of WWE Survivor Series since 2022 due to the WarGames match being the focal point of the show. It's unlikely Osbourne will ever appear in WWE again due to health problems, but he is hoping to end his career in style when he performs his final show in July 2025.
Andy Kaufman
Younger fans were confused to see the name Andy Kaufman as part of the WWE Hall of Fame's class of 2023, but the late comedian/actor is arguably one of the most famous people in the celebrity wing of the hall itself.
Kaufman is seen as the first celebrity to properly transition into wrestling, promoting himself as the Inter-Gender Wrestling Champion of the World during the early 1980s by wrestling women. However, his biggest rival was Jerry Lawler, with the two having an infamous fight on "Late Night with David Letterman," all while Kaufman wore a neck brace due to supposedly having his neck broken by Lawler. This moment, and a large portion of Kaufman's journey into wrestling was documented in the 1999 movie "Man on the Moon," which starred Jim Carrey as Kaufman, and Lawler as himself.
In reality, Kaufman was fascinated by the wrestling business and how the vast majority of it is staged, which led to his matches with women, his feud with Lawler that was orchestrated by both men as they were actually very goo friends in real life, and the legitimacy of his neck injury remaining a mystery even after his death in 1984.
Muhammad Ali
One of the first athletes in sport to understand the power of promotion, trash-talking, and entertainment, Muhammad Ali's influence on professional wrestling runs a lot deeper than some may think.
Perhaps his biggest contribution to wrestling is the iconic "War of the Worlds" fight he had with New Japan Pro Wrestling founder Antonio Inoki in 1976, a fight that not only saw a boxer take on a wrestler, but a fight that is also credited as one of the first examples of what we now know as Mixed Martial Arts. Ali and Inoki would reunite in 1995 when Ali was invited to be the guest of honor at WCW and NJPW's Collision in Korea event in 1995, the most attended wrestling event in history.
In terms of his WWE appearances, Ali would only be involved in one event, but that event was extremely important. He served as the special guest referee for the main event of the first WrestleMania in 1985, and for how influential he was as a personality, his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2024 was significant as it marked the first, and to this day only, time The Undertaker has inducted someone.