Triple H Details Conversation With Ozzy Osbourne Ahead Of Survivor Series WarGames

WWE was "making war just for fun" on Sunday.

At last night's annual Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event, the show kicked off with Ozzy Osbourne making a surprise appearance in the opening video package, singing the Black Sabbath song "War Pigs" while sitting on his trademark throne.

During the post-show press conference, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque was asked about securing Osbourne to appear in the video. According to Levesque, "I called him." Levesque also noted that there were discussions of Osbourne performing live on the show, but "timing wasn't right." Don't expect Osbourne's presence to go away anytime soon though, as Triple H said, "We look forward to doing more with them [Ozzy and his wife Sharon]." Osbourne has appeared for WWE in the past, having appeared on an episode of "WWE Raw" alongside Sharon Osbourne in 2009.

The 1970 protest tune has been used at a past NXT WarGames event. In 2020, the song was used to hype up and promote the WarGames match between the Undisputed Era and their opponents, Pat McAfee, Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, and 2022 WarGames participant, Pete Dunne, now known as "Butch" in the Brawling Brutes.

This is not the only hard rocker with whom Levesque has forged a relationship. Levesque was famously close with metal legend Lemmy of the band Motorhead, who passed away in 2015 and did several theme songs for Levesque and his old faction Evolution over the years and even performed live at multiple WrestleManias.