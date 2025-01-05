WWE's Cody Rhodes Explains Why He 'Felt Good' After 'Oiling Up' Mike Tyson In AEW

WWE star Cody Rhodes has narrated a hilarious backstage encounter with Mike Tyson during his time with AEW, one where Tyson made an unusual request of him.

Tyson featured a few times on AEW television in 2020 and 2021, which included a feud with Chris Jericho. Rhodes, during his recent appearance on the "2 Bears, 1 Cave" podcast, recounted a story that happened during his time in AEW, which involved "Iron Mike."

"He's watching all these guys oil up and they're using the bands and pumping up and all of that, and he just looked at me — and I'm getting ready to go out, and at the time, I was also in a management position, so I'm directing some shot — so, he looked at me and just said, 'Do I need oil?'" recalled Rhodes. "I said, 'Yeah, sure.' And so he took his shirt off."

Rhodes mentioned that Tyson didn't have to remove his shirt for the segment, so the oiling up didn't make sense. What happened next was a surreal moment for the former AEW star as Tyson asked him to oil him up.

"He just took the bottle and kinda went like, 'You do it.' And he put some on his hands and put it on his chest and then he turned around, 'Sure [makes motion of rubbing oil on Tyson's chest]. Just oiled him up,' and he looked good. I've put oil on another wrestler before, this wasn't the strangest thing. The weirdest thing was right after, he threw his shirt right back over it. And I thought, 'What was the point?'" laughed Rhodes. "I always felt good about that decision to oil up Mike."

The WWE star though clarified that Tyson did remove his shirt in the ring, although he didn't specify when it happened during the boxer's brief run in AEW.

