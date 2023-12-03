WWE's Bruce Prichard Explains Why Snoop Dogg Is An 'Absolute Genius'

Over the years, West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg has involved himself with professional wrestling numerous times, including appearances in both WWE and AEW. Most recently, Snoop showed up at WWE WrestleMania 39 in April. The musician wound up delivering an impromptu elbow drop and pinning The Miz when Shane McMahon got hurt just moments after his grand return. Speaking on a recent episode of "Something To Wrestling With," WWE producer Bruce Prichard discussed what it's like working with Snoop.

"[The] guy's an absolute genius," Prichard said. "Snoop Dogg is probably one of the greatest businessmen I've ever had the pleasure of doing business with and, besides that, a great human being. A really nice guy."

Prichard then said that there might be stories out there about someone but people change as they get older. From spending a small amount of time working with Snoop, Prichard said he learned the rapper is extremely professional and an all-around great person.

"I'd work with Snoop Dogg every day of the week and twice on Sunday," Prichard joked.

Before co-host Conrad Thompson could even get the next question out, the WWE producer knew what he was going to ask. Prichard stated that he never had the opportunity to partake in the use of marijuana with WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg because each time they've met over the years has been in a professional work setting.

"I mean, I probably might've got a contact high being around him," Prichard continued.

Snoop earned a lot of praise for his WrestleMania performance, where he salvaged a segment that was about to take a nosedive. Because of that, and the fact that he seems universally liked, it may just be a matter of time before Snoop Dogg makes another appearance in the world of pro wrestling.

