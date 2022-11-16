Kane And Pete Rose's WWE Rivalry Made For Some Entertaining Moments

Over the years, WWE star Kane has had a number of memorable rivalries, from his early feud with his "brother" the Undertaker to the partnership and subsequent falling out between the "Big Red Machine" and Daniel Bryan. However, one particular rivalry stands out from the rest — Kane vs. controversial Major League Baseball legend Pete Rose.

The history between these two figures dates back to WrestleMania XIV in 1998. Kane was scheduled to take on the Undertaker in the match just prior to the main event, with Rose brought in to be guest announcer for the bout. Though this might seem random at first, Rose was an integral part of the MLB's Cincinnati Reds during the period they were known as the "Big Red Machine," the same nickname that Kane would later adopt. Despite the shared moniker, or perhaps because of it, it became clear right away that Rose and Kane weren't on the same page.

Rose entered the arena in Boston, Massachusetts, and immediately began running down the accomplishments of the Boston Red Sox, turning the crowd against him right away. Before Rose had a chance to announce Kane to the ring, the big man's entrance kicked off and he began making his way down alongside manager Paul Bearer. To Rose's astonishment, Kane entered the ring and hit the man known as "Charlie Hustle" with a devastating tombstone, to the raucous approval of the Boston crowd.