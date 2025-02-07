Report: WWE Hall Of Fame Ozzy Osbourne Can No Longer Walk Due To Parkinson's Disease

Ozzy Osbourne was one of the many famous faces that stopped by WWE during the famed "Rock N Wrestling" era of the 1980s, famously managing The British Bulldogs at WrestleMania 2. However, his health has taken a turn for the worst in recent years, and it has recently been confirmed by his wife Sharon, and Ozzy himself, that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, meaning that he can no longer walk.

"Parkinson's is a progressive disease. It's not something you can stabilise. It affects different parts of the body and it's affected his legs. But his voice is as good as it's ever been," Sharon said in a recent interview with The Sun. Ozzy has also discussed his condition. "I have made it to 2025. I can't walk, but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I'm still alive. I may be moaning that I can't walk but I look down the road and there's people that didn't do half as much as me and didn't make it." Ozzy's Hall of Fame career in music will come to a close this July as his band, Black Sabbath, will play one final show at Villa Park in Birmingham, England on July 5, a heavy metal show that will feature musicians from all over the world coming together to celebrate the career of one of rock music's greatest voices.

The WWE Hall of Famer's voice can be heard on every Thanksgiving as Black Sabbath's legendary track "War Pigs" has served as the official theme song for both NXT TakeOver: WarGames, and WWE Survivor Series in recent years. Before that, he made a number of appearance's on WWE TV, including on the episode of "WWE Raw" in 2009 where he and his wife acted as guest hosts.