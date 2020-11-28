Over the past couple days, The Rock has been posting photos from the set of the NBC series, Young Rock, which is currently being filmed in Australia.

NBC gave Young Rock a straight-to-series order back in January and is scheduled to premiere in January 2021. You can check out a rundown of the cast here.

In the photos below, Rock highlighted other wrestlers will be portrayed in the show, including: Andre the Giant (Matthew Willig), The Iron Sheik (Brett Azar), and The Wild Samoans (Faiumu Fasitua Amosa and John Tui).

In the caption, Rock commented on what Andre meant to him growing up:

"On set of our new @NBCYoungRock — and the day I learned a GIANT LESSON from the man I affectionately and always called, 'Uncle Andre' growing up...Ladies and gentlemen, the 8th Wonder of the World — ANDRE' THE GIANT played by @mojowillig. Andre' was very close to my family and would often come by our apartment to hang, drink beer (and bottles of wine;) and play cards.

"Anytime he had to lay some gospel on me, he'd pick me up so we were ALWAYS eye to eye. That was always important to Uncle Andre — RESPECT. I learned that lesson quick and that's one I carry with me for life. Thank you, Boss. Give my dad and grandparents a big squeeze up there. Can't wait for all of you to watch our new series. I think you're gonna like it."

Rock also spoke about his connection to The Iron Sheik:

"Sheik has been a very close family friend since I was born. As a matter of fact, his wife used to baby sit my little bad ass when I was a kid. Former Gold medalist and wrestling coach for our USA Team in the Olympic Games in Munich, Germany, Sheik was an incredible athlete. As many wrestling historians will attest — at one time, The Iron Sheik was one of THE legit baddest SOB's walking the planet.

"And one of the biggest lessons he taught me as a kid — he said, "Bubba...listen to Sheik-ee baby...always keep your mouth shut...you always learn more when you keep your mouth shut and listen to people teaching the lesson." True story. Thank you, Sheik-ee! Love you, Bubba"