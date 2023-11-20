AEW Star Ric Flair Recalls Andre The Giant Drinking 106 Beers In Six Hours

Over the years, numerous pro wrestling personalities have recounted legendary tales of Andre the Giant's drinking, and Ric Flair has now reminisced about one of his own experiences, where he was astonished by the sheer number of beers the late star consumed in a single night.

Flair, who has a reputation for consuming copious amounts of alcohol, recently narrated an anecdote about Andre during his recent appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show."

"I was with him one night at the Downtown in Charlotte in '74 or '75 when he drank 106 beers," recalled Flair. "Here's what happened. It was getting so ridiculous, he was having one after another and he was with Frank Valois [Andre's manager], myself, and a guy named Ivan Koloff, and we were there drinking and pretty soon the bartender just said, 'I'm not believing this. Let me separate this out,' cause Andre was drinking one beer and everybody else was drinking [another.] I think he was drinking like regular Miller not Miller Lite, [it] wasn't around then, and we were drinking something else so he just separated it out. Frank Valois drank 56 and Andre drank 106. That's from 10 o'clock until like 4 in the morning."

"The Nature Boy" also shared another story in which he revealed that the late star drank all the alcohol on a plane during their travels to Japan. "He drank every bottle of vodka on the plane. It was a 747 going to Tokyo — every mini bottle on the plane. I mean I know other people are drinking it too but let's get serious, who runs out of vodka?" Flair said laughing hysterically.

Flair fondly recalls driving the late Hall of Famer around while he trained with Verne Gagne in Minneapolis, during Flair's own training under Gagne.