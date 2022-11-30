99 Bottles Of Beer On Andre's Wall: How Much Booze Could Andre The Giant Actually Drink?

Stories about Andre The Giant can sometimes make him sound like wrestling's version of Paul Bunyan: a mythical figure who could tip over a Volkswagen with little effort or eat 12 steaks and 15 lobsters in a single sitting. But some of the wildest legends about Andre involve his ability to put away a truly prolific amount of booze. Tales of Andre's extraordinary capacity for alcohol have been told for decades by wrestling figures like Ric Flair, Tim White, and Gorilla Monsoon, and celebrities like his "Princess Bride" co-star Cary Elwes and director Rob Reiner.

On an episode of the WWE Network series "Legends of Wrestling," Mike Graham made the incredible claim that Andre was able to drink 156 beers in one night. As Thrillist estimated, that's nearly 2,500 fluid ounces or just under 20 gallons of beer — the equivalent of about one keg, one 30-pack, and two cans of beer. Hulk Hogan told similar tales. In a 2014 radio interview, he shared two stories: that Andre drank 108 12-ounce beers during a 45-minute layover at the Tampa airport, and 12 bottles of wine in a three-hour bus ride during a tour of Japan.

The actual numbers are, of course, hard to verify. A 1999 episode of A&E's "Biography" series that covered Andre's life shared some of the more outrageous claims, including that he could down several bottles of blended whiskey, wine, and Cognac — before, during, and after dinner.