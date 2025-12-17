WWE Hall Of Famer Wants To See Vince McMahon Induct John Cena, Doubts It Will Happen

John Cena's relationship with Vince McMahon has been brought up several times across the now-retired veteran's final WWE run. Most notably, Cena became visibly emotional when McMahon appeared in archival footage during a video package paying homage to his career. Reflecting on Cena's eventual WWE Hall of Fame induction, Eric Bischoff expressed his desire to have none other than McMahon induct the biggest star of the Ruthless Aggression era.

"My sentiment, of what would make me feel best, would absolutely be to see Vince induct John," Bischoff said during an episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast. "Do I think that'll happen? I wouldn't be surprised. You know, it's Vince, right? Anybody who's surprised by anything Vince does, obviously has never heard about Vince McMahon."

Bischoff then pointed out that he's been around McMahon long enough and competed and lost to him to know that one should never underestimate how far he'd go to get what he wants. "It would not surprise me, because it's Vince, but I highly doubt it'll happen," Bischoff admitted, however. "But I hope it does! I hope for John it does!"

As Bischoff pointed out, it's highly unlikely that McMahon will end up being the one to induct Cena into the WWE Hall of Fame, considering how TKO has clamped down on mentioning him, per reports from 2024. Last month, a report emerged indicating that Cena is being eyed as the headliner for the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame class.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.